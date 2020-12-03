Experience downtown Prosperity this weekend

PROSPERITY — The Ministerial Association will hold a Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday in the Town of Prosperity, with social distancing being encouraged by town administration.

The tree lighting will take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in town square. Bruce Connelly (Prosperity mayor from 1998-2005) will serve as the 2020 Prosperity Christmas grand marshal and open town ambassador and will light the tree.

“The tree was donated by Wicker Tree Farm in Pomaria, and we thank them for the generous donation,” said Town Administrator Karen Livinsgston.

Livingston said they will practice social distancing and recommend masks be worn during the tree lighting.

The tree lighting will take place during Downtown Prosperity’s Holiday Open Town. During this event, Prosperity businesses will be open longer hours beginning Dec. 4.

On Dec. 4, shops downtown will be open until 8 p.m., on Dec. 5, shops will be open until 8 p.m. and restaurants will be open for dinner, and on Dec. 6, shops and restaurants will be open from 1-5 p.m.

“To allow shoppers to experience downtown Prosperity we’ve done the event over a three day period, instead of just Friday evening, so the crowd experience isn’t all at once. This will also help people socially distance. We are also encouraging everyone to wear masks and to please respect the policies of each establishment,” said Kimberly Kitchens, co-chair of Prosperity Business Association.

