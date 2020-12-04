Council sends letter in support of Samsung

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved sending a letter of support to the U.S. International Trade Commission for Samsung during their meeting on Nov. 18.

Prior to approving the letter, Jay Tothacer, Newberry County attorney, read the letter for the record:

“In 2017, Samsung Electronics Home Appliances (SEHA) established an aggressive timeline, as well as lofty investment and workforce goals. Since that time, we are pleased to see that they have kept their promises, met their timeline, and exceed all investment expectations. Newberry County is a stronger community today because of Samsung’s presence.

“Newberry County is a small county situated between the cities of Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina. With our strong labor force, proximity to top higher-education institutions, and access to ports and transportation, we have always believed that Newberry County was perfectly situated to support new and established global companies. Yet, in 2017, we were looking at increased unemployment due to a major corporate shutdown and relocation.

“Samsung came to us looking for a region that could offer a long-term home and partnership with a community. They wanted to establish a presence that would enable them to increase the speed with which they could deliver premium home appliances that reflected regional consumer preferences. They guaranteed a local investment of $350 million and support for 954 new, full-time jobs by the end of 2020. We could not have been more pleased when we received notification in September that they had already met and exceeded. One statistic that continues to excite us is that 90 percent of SEHA’s over 1,300 employees are local to Newberry County or immediately surrounding counties, making their project a local and regional economic benefit.

“But Samsung has become more than just an employer in South Carolina; they have become part of our community. SEHA has supported our local school system – particularly Gallman Elementary School, where many of their employees’ children attend; Newberry College and our local technical college campus have benefited as well. Samsung has also shown a great deal of dedication towards our veteran population. In 2017, they sponsored our Newberry Veterans’ Parade, partnered with the American Legion, and hosted the first ever veterans’ luncheon celebrating all of Newberry County’s veterans and their families. And, with all of their events and activities they have made it a priority to work with local businesses.

“Samsung’s South Carolina washing machine factory is the partner we need in Newberry County. They are providing good stable jobs and supporting their employees and our community. With this letter, we request that their considerable value to Newberry County be recognized in your agency’s proceedings.”

According to the annotated agenda, this letter emphasizes to the ITC that Samsung is now an established domestic (U.S.) producer of washing machines – and very much part of Newberry County. At the request of Whirlpool, a Michigan-based competitor, the ITC placed tariffs on Samsung washing machines in 2018. Whirlpool now wants those tariffs, which put Samsung at a competitive disadvantage, extended, per the agenda.

This letter would be used to help support Samsung’s case at a hearing before the ITC in early December.

Council agreed to send the letter after Councilperson Kirksey Koon made a motion and Councilperson Hariett Rucker seconded.

In other business, council approved giving $100 gift cards from Food Lion to all county employees. According to Human Resources Director Katherine Cook, the Personnel and Intergovernmental Committee made the recommendation and the total cost would be $19,475.

Council approved the purchase after Councilperson Scott Cain made a motion and Rucker seconded.

Other business:

• Council held a public hearing, no one spoke for or against, for an ordinance contemplates conveying to the Town of Prosperity, at no cost or nominal cost, a property that is approximately 1,400 sq. ft. in size, and which is partially within the railroad right-of-way. According to Tothacer, the location is near the intersection of McNeary and Dewalt streets in Prosperity and is marked by the presence of a small building, the owner has a ground lease with Newberry County. The owner wants to give the building to the Town of Prosperity. Deeding the underlying property to the Town of Prosperity would unify ownership of the land and the building situated on it. This property is of no practical use to Newberry County, according to Tothacer.

• Council approved a second reading an ordinance that would rezone a parcel (two and five tenths acres) designated as TMS Parcel No. 523-85 from Industrial to R2-Rural. According to Tothacer, this is a parcel located at 3839 Mt. Pilgrim Church Road (Prosperity). The owner wants to rezone it to R-2 for the purpose of placing a residence on it.

• Council approved the holiday schedule for Newberry County: Christmas December 23-25 and New Year’s Day January 1.

• Council approved the following change to the Newberry County Handbook in regards to a firearms policy: “The possession of firearms or other weapons is strictly prohibited inside any county owned, operated, or controlled facility or vehicle unless authorized in advance by the sheriff. A weapon is any object or device designed or intended to be used in attack or defense to inflict serious injury upon persons or property. Certified Law Enforcement Officers are exempt from this directive if certified under state or federal law, including 18 U.S.C. Section 926C, and should ensure that weapons are secure and away from the general public. Having a concealed weapons permit does not release the employee from this directive.”

