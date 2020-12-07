Loftis announces 12 Days of Christmas Cash Campaign

SOUTH CAROLINA — State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is hoping to deliver some holiday green to South Carolinians this year through the 12 Days of Christmas Cash social media campaign. Paying homage to the popular Christmas carol, Loftis hopes to reunite individuals with missing funds that are due to them through the state’s Unclaimed Property Program.

Starting Monday, December 7 and running for 12 consecutive days, the State Treasurer’s Office will highlight names of people, businesses, churches, and other organizations from across the state that are due funds. The posts will be featured on the agency’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“Everyone likes to have a little extra money, especially around the holidays. We want to remind everyone that now is a great time to search the State Treasurer’s website for unclaimed property to see if we’re holding funds that belong to them,” said Loftis. “The process is easy, and with our FastTrack system, many people should see their funds in a matter of a few weeks.”

The State Treasurer’s Office has more than $650 million in unclaimed property available to give back to South Carolina citizens, businesses and organizations. Examples include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits. Loftis acts as custodian of these funds until they are claimed by their rightful owners.

Since 2011, Loftis has returned more than $220 million in unclaimed property, more than all previous state treasurers combined.

You can visit the website at treasurer.sc.gov to begin your search for unclaimed property for you or your family.