Kinard wins District 3 special election

NEWBERRY — Carlton Kinard has officially won the Newberry City Council District 3 special election, held on Dec. 1, following the election certification by the Newberry County Voter Registration and Election Board on Friday.

There were 252 votes cast on Dec. 1, with 1,085 registered voters in District 3 this gave the election a 23.04% turnout. From those votes, Kinard received 150 votes, Patricia Caldwell 64 votes, Lisa Toland 23 votes, and Adonis Hill 15 votes.

At 27 years old, Kinard has become the youngest person to serve on Newberry City Council.

“Based on the information we have available, we believe that Carlton Kinard, age 27, will be the youngest city councilman for the City of Newberry. Previously, Terry Murphy, from his account, was believed to be the youngest councilman at age 28 when he was elected in 1990, serving until 1994,” said City Manager Matt DeWitt.

On winning the special election, Kinard thanked the constituents for entrusting him to serve as their new councilperson for District 3.

“I’m honored to serve them and looking forward to working with all constituents and ensuring that we bring about the necessary change to District 3 and to the City of Newberry. I understand that this council seat does not belong to me, it belongs to the people of Newberry City Council District 3. I promise to represent the people of District 3 to the best of my ability.

“To my colleagues on Newberry City Council, I look forward in working with you as a family and team. I truly believe teamwork makes the dream work. I understand it is vital that we work together in bridging the gap between generations on council and with our constituents.

“I want to commend Ms. Patricia Caldwell, Ms. Lisa Toland and Mr. Adonis Hill on a good campaign run. I wish them well and I look forward in working with them on future improvements and projects in District 3 and throughout the city.

“In closing, I would like to thank my family, New Enoree Baptist Church family, Newberry Elementary family and friends. You all have invested so much into me and I am truly blessed and grateful for you, it does not go unnoticed. It is my prayer that all citizens of Newberry County continue to stay safe and healthy during these uncertain times. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

This special election was held following the death of Councilperson Zebbie Goudelock on Sept. 3, Kinard will fill the remaining two years on the seat.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.