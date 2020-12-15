S.C. WINS makes public services programs eligible for scholarships

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Technical College System (SCTCS), which oversees the South Carolina Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship (S.C. WINS), recently added three public services programs to the list of those areas of study that are eligible for the scholarships. Made effective in the fall 2020 term, the new program areas are criminal justice, early care and education, and human services.

“We are really excited about these additions. The early care and education profession especially has experienced a workforce shortage due to departures related to the pandemic as well as educators retiring,” said PTC Early Care and Education Program Director Claudia Edwards. “This development is well-timed. Each semester I look forward to meeting new future educators. The opportunity to attend at little to no cost, with the help of the SC WINS scholarship, is a powerful incentive.”

Last year, the S.C. General Assembly passed S.C. WINS to address specific workforce shortages. The last-dollar scholarship supplements Lottery Tuition Assistance and various promise programs to further reduce technical college tuition costs for students in programs identified as shortage areas.

Other majors eligible for the S.C. WINS scholarship include those falling under the umbrellas of advanced manufacturing, computer and information technology, construction and health care. To learn more about S.C. WINS at PTC, visit www.ptc.edu/win.