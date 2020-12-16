Silverstreet Lutheran Church to hold Drive-Through Nativity

SILVERSTREET — Members of Silverstreet Lutheran Church have long hoped for a live nativity.

This year, with the likelihood of a traditional children’s Christmas program or choir cantata fading, Silverstreet Lutheran decided now is the time.

However, this won’t be just any live nativity.

This drive-through project will consist of nine scenes leading up to and portraying the coming of Jesus. Each scene will be played and narrated by members of the congregation: Anna and Simeon in the temple, Gabriel appearing to Mary and Joseph, Elizabeth and Zechariah welcoming Mary, Caesar and the census takers, the shepherds, the wisemen, the innkeeper, and ending with the nativity scene.

There may even be live animals.

As visitors progress through the drive-through they can follow along with a narration of each scene using links posted on our church website. If a smartphone is not available, Silverstreet Lutheran will have bulletins or CDs available for visitors as they enter.

According to a press release from the church, this is no small undertaking for a church the size of Silverstreet Lutheran, which is home to a part-time pastor.

“This experience will take nearly the entire congregation: building and set up, publicity, actors, narrators, technical assistance, musicians, traffic directors and more. Much of this is already in the works thanks to donors who have offered time, talents and monetary gifts. Involvement of the entire congregation is something we pride ourselves on when we offer steak suppers, color runs, and other community outreach projects. Through this project we are excited to share our love of Jesus with you this Christmas season,” the release states.

The Drive-Through Nativity will take place on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the church (120 Long Street, Silverstreet).

For more information, email the church at silverstreet11@att.net and follow them on Facebook (facebook.com/SilverstreetLutheranChurch) or visit their website for more information on the church: www.silverstreetlutheranchurch.com.