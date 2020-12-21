Working to continue wrestling

Armando Acosta (wearing a gray shirt), freshman wrestler at Newberry College, said he is trying to do everything he can to limit the spread of COVID-19 and exposure so wrestling can happen with no hiccups. Cy Wainwright | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many aspects of life to adjust or get canceled all together and the world of athletics is no exception.

One sport, that is arguably the one that requires the most contact, is wrestling. Here in Newberry County, coaches are working to continue the season while at the same time protecting their students.

Carlos Hernandez, Mid-Carolina High School head wrestling coach, said rules they put in place to keep their athletes safe include: practicing social distancing, wearing masks, having temperature checks, checking/asking for symptoms, having their own water bottles, washing hands and more.

At Newberry College, Head Coach Cy Wainwright said they are conducting screenings two to three times a week and testing is required by the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“There will be no more hand raises after declaring the winner of a match, along with the weigh in process changing as well,” he said.

Wainwright went on to say that during the weigh process (which is when the wrestlers are weighed prior to a match) they are requiring masks and no sharing of scales.

“In the past, everyone was weighed on the same scale, now they are trying to reduce contact,” he said.

When students begin to wrestle, both coaches said this season will look different compared to years past.

At MCHS, Hernandez said wrestlers, who are not wrestling (on the mat), will need to be wearing masks.

“Tournaments are being cancelled left and right. Spectators are not being allowed in a lot of the tri-matches (three teams) and tournaments. Traveling team(s) will be limited. MS/JV qualifiers and states have been cancelled. Schedules are always changing,” he said.

The college has also seen cancellations, Wainwright said they have gotten rid of all tournaments and multi-day dual meet events.

“It will only be conference dual meets with the exception of postseason,” he said.

During practices, both coaches are working to ensure their wrestlers are kept safe.

Hernandez said during practice they will be social distancing, wrestlers having their own water bottle, wearing masks when not wrestling, doing temperature checks, checking for symptoms, cleaning the mats before and after practice, having everyone enter and leave from their designated door.

Wainwright said outside of the testing and daily screening, they give wrestlers assigned partners to be able to contact trace who has been in contact with whom.

So, how can safety be ensured while students are participating in wrestling?

Hernandez said they can ensure safety if everyone continues to practice social distancing, wearing masks, being honest with symptom checks, and not coming to practice when they know they have been in close contact or infected with COVID-19, or if someone they know has.

“That’s a great question. Wrestling is probably the only sport that has a sanitizing and cleaning elements put into its rules. However, no one can fully prepared to be exposed to something like COVID-19. Even though I would like to think we have policies and procedures in place to be ready,” Wainwright said.

Prior to a match, both coaches said students will not be required to isolate or quarantine.

Hernandez said they will not be allowed to wrestle another team for 48 hours after a match.

As for the team size, Hernandez said his team has stayed the same.

“I do know a lot of other teams are struggling to keep a season going due to low participation numbers because of COVID-19,” he said.

Wainwright said that the NCAA allowed student athletes to receive protection by opting out of the season.

“Basically, for safety reasons, student athletes can protect their eligibility. We have had a few take advantage of it, but for the most part our roster size has stayed the same,” he said.

As for the student experience, Zach Shupp, a redshirt sophomore wrestler at Newberry College, said this season he feels like he is training for not knowing what the future holds.

“Just trying to stay ready,” he said.

Armando Acosta, freshman wrestler at Newberry College, said he is trying to do everything he can to limit the spread of COVID-19 and exposure so wrestling can happen with no hiccups.

Both wrestlers said they are wearing their masks at all times, along with doing their daily COVID-19 screenings. They are also avoiding large group gatherings and getting tested at least twice a week.

When it comes to training during the pandemic, Shupp said it has been tougher because they do not know what they are working for with the NCAA pulling the season from them last year.

Acosta said he thinks it is the same, but he is trying to be cautious.

“I want to have a season and post-season and (I’m) doing my part to do so,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.