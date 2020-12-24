COVID-19 vaccine arrives at NCMH

Corey Bishop, RN, director of NCMH Operating Room and one of the leaders of the NCMH’s Emergency Preparedness Team, receives the Pfizer vaccine. Courtesy of NCMH Dr. Spencer Lovelace, with the Lovelace Family Practice, is the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Courtesy of NCMH

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer, arrived at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital last Wednesday and was made available to NCMH staff beginning that day, according to Brenda Williams, director of marketing at the hospital.

The first individual to receive the vaccine was Dr. Spencer Lovelace, with the Lovelace Family Practice.

“I did the research about this vaccine and felt this was the best way to serve my community and fight the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. We have provided healthcare for many in our community and it is our hope that others will realize that this vaccine is safe and follow the CDC recommendations,” he said.

Dr. Oscar Lovelace had this to say about the photo of his son receiving the vaccine: “Pandemic progress and promise.”

Those who received the Pfizer vaccine will need to get the second shot 21 days after the first, according to Williams, and that they will need to be sure the second shot is from the same company as the first.

“The one we are receiving is Pfizer, so our staff will be provided with the second shot from Pfizer,” she said.

From December 14-16, according to scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination, S.C. received its first allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The state received 42,900 doses. Health care facilities received allocations directly from the federal government and have begun vaccinating their frontline medical workers in accordance with phase 1a vaccination guidance. The state is expected to receive between 200,000 to 300,000 doses by the end of the year; however, those amounts are subject to change, according to the website.

“Together, with our federal, state and local partners, SCDHEC is committed to ensuring that everyone who wants to receive vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “However, the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states. That’s why we are calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back, to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”

While there are no established time frames for each phase of vaccine distribution, as outlined in the state’s vaccine plan, South Carolinians will be made aware when vaccine is available to them, per the release from SCDHEC. The state could remain in this initial phase 1a, which is focused on averting deaths and protecting medical professionals, for several weeks or months, depending on the supply and demand of initial vaccine doses, the release further states.

To see SCDHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan, go here: http://scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/media/document/COVID-19%20Vaccine%20Plan%20Updated%20120720.pdf.

