Feeding the Newberry County community

Rev. Mia McDowell and Rev. Matthew Titus load up a car with food during a Living Hope Foundation food distribution event. Courtesy photo Jamarrian Henley volunteered with the Living Hope Foundation to distribute food to those in need. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — With an increased number of people nationally struggling economically; multiple groups in Newberry County are working to help those who are having difficulties here at home.

One group helping with food needs is the Living Hope Foundation.

Living Hope partners with Harvest Hope Food Bank for food distribution events at the Oakland Community Center, 980 First Street, Newberry, and at New Enoree Baptist Church, 190 Dove Drive, Newberry.

“We’ve seen an increased number of people this year because of the economic effects of the pandemic. Living Hope is serving about 500 families per month and if you figure four people per family, that’s 2,000 people per month. In addition to Harvest Hope, we appreciate our local grocers who make donations: Walmart, Food Lion and Bi-Lo,” said Living Hope Director John Glasgow.

The food distribution events are staffed by volunteers, including many from New Enoree Baptist Church. Also volunteering at the November 18 food distribution were volunteers from Coming Together for Newberry, an interracial group dedicated to promoting racial harmony and healing.

One volunteer was Rev. Mia McDowell, vicar at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Newberry.

“Helping to distribute food for Living Hope Ministries was an eye opener for me,” she said. “It made me realize just how much time I spend doing administrative work at church. I need, and now want, to be doing more to help others in our community, and I will. It felt amazing seeing all of God’s people serving and loving all of God’s people at the same time and in one place.

“I also realized how many types of folks in our little town are hungry and are truly thankful to receive not only food, but respect and dignity from those who care. My heart was full when I left Oakland Community Center and the food truck that Wednesday. Full of the sense of being of real help and full of hope for a time when none of God’s children are hungry.”

Glasgow said volunteers and donations are welcome, and his contact number is 803-924-4104.

Donations for Living Hope can also be dropped off at The Newberry Observer office at 1716 Main Street in Newberry.