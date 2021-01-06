Newberry Housing Authority celebrates Christmas

The gym at the Newberry Housing Authority filled with gifts. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Once a year, the Newberry Housing Authority gets together with Families Helping Families (through the Palmetto Project) to help families have a merry Christmas.

According to Intake Specialist Torchia Werts, someone will adopt a family at the Housing Authority and purchase presents for them for Christmas. They will then be delivered to the Newberry Housing Authority where the families pick them up for the holiday.

“To see the smiles on the kids’ and the parents’ faces brings great joy to my heart and increases the magic of Christmas, I still believe in miracles during this season. The impact we’ve had on our community is shown by the love and support they all show us throughout the year, blessed to be a part the joy we all share,” said Torchia Werts, intake specialist.