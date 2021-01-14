Family Video closing its doors

NEWBERRY — Family Video’s Newberry location first opened its doors in 2009, and more than a decade later it will be closing them for the last time in 2021.

Keith Hoogland, president of Family Video Movie Club Inc., announced in a letter, dated Jan. 5, the closing of all Family Video locations.

“The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era,” the letter stated.

Hoogland said in the letter that Family Video survived 10 years longer than the “big three” Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video.

“I want to thank you for being a part in creating the Family Video experience,” the letter said.

A text message was sent to customers announcing the closure of the 1930 Main Street, Newberry location on Jan. 7 and thanked customers for supporting the store since 2009.

A follow up text sent out on Saturday said the store began its liquidation sale with movies, video games, CBD, candy, shelves, etc.

An exact date of the Newberry store closing has not been announced, but many have noted that a lot of the store’s merchandise and fixtures have already been purchased.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.