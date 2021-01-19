Christmas trees turned into mulch

Skyler Mathis gets free mulch during the Grinding of the Greens event on Saturday. Allston Lipscomb | For The Newberry Observer Jarrett Waites and Hunter Black turned the donated Christmas trees into mulch on Saturday in the Lowe’s parking lot. Joseph Berry | For The Newberry Observer All the donated Christmas trees were turned into mulch. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer All the donated Christmas trees before they are turned into mulch on Saturday. Joseph Berry | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful (KNCB), which runs through Newberry County Soil and Water Conservation District (NCSWCD), and the Newberry Electric Cooperative (NEC) turned Christmas trees into mulch over the weekend.

“This program is one that we couldn’t do without the support from businesses, individuals, and local governments all over Newberry County. From the City of Newberry working with us to collect trees, Lowe’s of Newberry hosting us, and the Newberry Electric Cooperative bringing their equipment and expertise to create the mulch. It seems a fitting way to wrap up the holiday season to be able to give back to the community through repurposing a natural resource. However, it wouldn’t be possible without the help from all our partners and the engagement from the Newberry public to bring their trees and pick up the mulch,” said Executive Director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful Joseph Berry.

During the grinding event, Skyler Mathis took advantage of the free program and picked up mulch. Mathis said his mom picks up mulch every year and that is how he knew about the program.

“Newberry Electric Cooperative is proud to be a sponsor of the Grinding of the Greens Project. It provides a great service to the community and helps the environment,” said Debra Shaw, vice president of member, public and government relations at NEC.

