Newberry County FOIA judgment reversed

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The S.C. Court of Appeals has reversed a judgment from 2017 that Newberry County violated FOIA (The Freedom of Information Act) in failing to retain certain emails and text messages.

Nick Nicholson, with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A., said the ruling indicates what the county did in connection with this matter.

“Newberry County produced over 2,000 pages of documents, I believe, certainly complied with the letter and spirit of FOIA. The fact that the county administrator’s computer crashed really doesn’t take away that they were extremely diligent producing documents pursuant to FOIA,” he said. “I don’t think this ruling changes the law, FOIA still requires that a public body produce documents that it has.”

This case involved attorney Desa Ballard (who was representing a former part-time chief magistrate in Newberry County), according to the opinion written by Judge Blake A. Hewitt issued by the court, “After the county resolved a legal dispute with a different magistrate, the county eliminated a stipend for certain magistrates and began the process of doing away with part-time magistrate positions.”

Ballard, during the course of that case, filed a FOIA request with Newberry County in December of 2014. Per the opinion, “she sought communications to and from the county administrator pertaining to magistrate positions over a roughly five year period.”

However, per the opinion, the county had problems collecting all of the potentially relevant documents. “The administrator’s computer crashed in March 2014, months before Ballard’s FOIA request, and the county did not have a central email server, a system for ‘baking up’ and archiving email messages, or a system for retaining text messages, which Ballard also requested.”

“The parties were ultimately able to narrow the list of things the county would produce. Still, the county produced roughly 2,000 pages of documents. The county produced all of the administrator’s post-crash emails and several pre-crash emails that the county recovered from other employees or through other means. Ballard nevertheless maintained that the county’s production was insufficient and claimed the county violated FOIA in not retaining all emails and text messages that were ‘public records.’”

During the case in 2017, the Circuit Court split its findings into three section:

• First, the Circuit Court found the county had “no archiving policy, no document retention policy, and no FOIA compliance policy in place” as it related to electronic data. The court further found the county “had no system in place for backing up or archiving county emails, no connected email servers, no cloud storage, no end user back-ups,” and that this violated FOIA. The court believed a declaratory judgment to this effect was all the relief it could grant because any information beyond what the county already produced appeared to have been inadvertently and irretrievably destroyed.

• Second, the Circuit Court ruled Ballard did not have a private right of action to sue for the county’s alleged violations of the Public Records Act. The court based its decision on the absence of a statute creating such a right and the fact that the Public Records Act explicitly references criminal liability, not civil liability.

• Third and finally, the Circuit Court found the county violated FOIA in failing to disclose the “specific purpose” of several executive sessions held during prior county council meetings. The court awarded Ballard roughly half of her attorney’s fees based on its view that the case produced a “split” result.

Per the opinion, “the county did not appeal the FOIA violation related to executive sessions and the award of attorney’s fees. Thus, all parties agree these portions of the Circuit Court’s judgment will stand.”

However, per the opinion, Ballard argued that the Circuit Court erred in holding there is not a private right of action to sue under the Public Records Act. She also argued he Circuit Court erred in failing to award all of her attorney’s fees rather than roughly half of other fees.

Newberry County cross-appealed and argued its failure to retain emails and text messages does not violate FOIA.

When it comes to the Public Records Act, the Appeals Court agreed with the Circuit Court that there is also no implied civil right to enforce these statutes.

The opinion described the Public Records Act as follows:

“The Public Records Act consists of sections 30-1-10 through -180 of the South Carolina Code. Among other things, it defines a ‘public body,’ identifies the legal custodian of public records, and explains that the Department of Archives and History is responsible for establishing efficient and economical ‘standards, procedures, techniques, and schedules’ for public bodies to manage the ocean of information they produce. S.C. Code Ann. §§ 30-1-10(B), -20, & -80 (2007). The Public Records Act also contains enforcement mechanisms. It is a crime to unlawfully remove, deface, or destroy a public record. See S.C. Code Ann § 30-1-30 (2007). It is also a crime for a public official to refuse or willfully neglect to perform any of his or her statutory duties. See S.C. Code Ann. § 30-1-140 (2007). If someone refuses to surrender a public record to the record’s legal custodian or to the Department of Archives, that is a separate crime, and the act empowers certain individuals to bring a civil action for the record’s surrender. See S.C. Code Ann. § 30-1-50 (2007). Critically, nothing in the Public Records Act grants any interested party, however well-intentioned, the right to enforce the act by bringing a civil action.”

“No one appears to dispute that the Public Records Act was not enacted for anyone’s particular benefit. There is also virtually unbroken string of precedents refusing to recognize implied rights of action in statutes that — like the Public Records Act — describe the government’s basic structure and operation.”

“If we were to recognize a general right to seek a declaratory judgment that the Public Records Act has been violated, we would be creating something the General Assembly did not create and might not create if it considered the issue. We are not at liberty to add to the statutory law or subtract from it.”

In regards to the FOIA violation, the opinion said “FOIA is the nub of this appeal.”

“As Ballard sees it, FOIA allows her to bring a declaratory judgment and enforce the Public Records Act. Building on that premise, she argues there was no “split” result in this case. She says her singular claim that the county was not properly preserving public records fully succeeded and she should consequently be awarded all of her attorney’s fees rather than half.”

“From the county’s perspective, the inadvertent destruction of public records is a violation of the Public Records Act, not of FOIA. The county does not object to the amount of fees the Circuit Court awarded, but argues no additional fees are appropriate.”

The Appeals Court found that the county’s argument was “more faithful to the statutory text.”

“FOIA and the Public Records Act run on parallel tracks, but they differ from each other in a key respect. When read literally, FOIA treats everything a public body produces as a public record. Perhaps because keeping everything would be overwhelming, if not impossible, the Public Records Act acknowledges up front that public bodies are not expected to retain everything they produce.”

“It is the Public Records Act—not FOIA—that requires the Department of Archives to develop a program and standards for public bodies in managing their public records. It is the Public Records Act—not FOIA—that requires the legal custodian of public records to follow that program. If a public body violates the requirement to implement a program for archiving and maintaining public records, it violates the Public Records Act—not FOIA. These are separate statutory regimes, and the plain text of FOIA’s civil remedy instructs that it is not a tool for enforcing statutes that are not a part of FOIA.”

Per the opinion, Ballard asked to enforce the Public Records Act under the “public importance” exception to standing if she may not enforce those statutes through FOIA. However, the option stated, “we do not see an urgent need for future guidance here. Nothing distinguishes this case from any other conceivable case a citizen could bring challenging whether a public body is following the Public Records Act and its accompanying regulations.”

In the conclusion of the case, the Court of Appeals affirmed the Circuit Court’s finding that there is no private right of actions for a citizen to bring a civil suit against a public body under the Public Records Act, affirm its award of attorney’s fees, and reversed its judgment that the county violated FOIA in failing to retain certain emails and text messages.

Newberry County Administration did say that their emails are now backed up in the cloud and they will be there as long as the cloud exists.

“It’s always nice to win in court, but it’s much more gratifying to see how much our IT security and capacities have improved over the past five years,” said County Administrator Wayne Adams. “Where we once lagged behind, I feel confident in saying we are now a leader in this area among smaller counties. And that’s a good feeling.”

