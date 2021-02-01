Restaurants adapt and change in 2020

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In 2020, many restaurants and bars had to adapt to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Governor Henry McMaster ordered that restaurants and bars close their dine-in service starting March 18, 2020.

“At that time, it is allowed, and recommended, that take-out, curbside, delivery of food to homes and businesses, all of that be increased and enhanced whenever possible.”

When this happened many restaurants worked to stay in business, rather than just closing their doors until the order was lifted. Many restaurants started offering curbside services and take-out. Some restaurants even began delivering for the first time, delivering food and beverage straight to people’s homes. In downtown Newberry, Genesis Hub and Steelhorse Smokehouse started delivering for the first time during this pandemic. Over in Prosperity, The Blend of Art and Coffee started using their side entrance as a drive through to keep business going, as well.

Part of McMaster’s order even allowed individuals to get beer or wine to-go.

Around May of 2020, McMaster authorized outdoor dining for restaurants — once again, Newberry County restaurants got creative. Municipalities worked with local restaurants to help establish “outdoor dining” options that otherwise were not available. Cabana Cafe, with the help of the City of Newberry, turned Boyce Street into an outside dining experience with the city closing Boyce Street on Friday nights. Half Full also turned part of the parking lot behind them into a small outdoor option, with the help of the city.

In August of 2020, McMaster allowed for 50% occupancy in restaurants and ordered the following at that time:

“Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables six feet apart, to the extent possible.

“Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than eight customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.

“Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of six feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.

“Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.”

In October, McMaster lifted the 50% capacity cap, allowing for 100% capacity.

Other restaurant safety guidelines – including the required use of face coverings for patrons and staff – remained in place.

During this constant change, restaurants and bars in Newberry County continued to adapt and many residents continued to support local.

”I’m so proud how our restaurants and their customers have adapted during the pandemic. While many restaurants around the country have closed, our Newberry restaurants have survived and stayed in business. The restaurant owners and staff members figured out the best steps for safety and adapted accordingly. Then the Newberry community, which takes great pride in our restaurants, has supported those businesses through take-out, curbside pick-up, outdoor dining and, for those that are comfortable, dining in. At different points of the pandemic when our family was staying at home more, a main highlight for us was getting take-out from one of our restaurants. That simple act and delicious food always boosted our spirits. The City of Newberry thanks the restaurants for all their efforts during the pandemic and the community for supporting them,” said Mayor Foster Senn

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.