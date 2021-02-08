Second reading for subdivision rezoning approved

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved second reading of an ordinance to rezone 52.9 acres at the intersection of Jollystreet Road and Highway 773, Prosperity, designated Single Family Residential (RS) and Rural (R2) to Single Family Residential (RSM).

The purpose of this rezoning request is to change the existing zoning classifications on this property to Single Family Residential (RSM) to permit development of the parcel as a residential subdivision with lots that will be approximately 15,000 sq. ft. in size.

“On December 4, I met with a community representative (Amanda Moss) and representatives of the developer (Rob Lincks and Scott Morrison) concerning this project. In that meeting, representatives of the developer answered questions about the proposed development from the community representative. I answered questions from the community representative concerning the county’s role in providing services to prospective new residents of the proposed subdivision and the impact that those new service delivery obligations would have on current residents. I also brought into the meeting the county’s stormwater official (Bridgett Fain), who described the county’s role in monitoring water runoff from the construction site/subdivision. We adjourned that meeting with the understanding that the community representative would let the county and the developer know if a follow-up meeting would be necessary,” County Administrator Wayne Adams said.

Moss was one of the members of the community who spoke in regards to this development, she said that the community have three main concerns.

“The main one is the strain on our schools,” she said.

Moss said that during their meeting, Adams contacted a member of the school board, and that it was revealed that all of the schools in the area are at capacity or close to it.

Moss also mentioned the strain this will have on emergency services and the police responding to emergencies. Part of this concern involved how long it takes for police to respond currently, but she did say that during a meeting, Sheriff Lee Foster did state the possibility of redrawing the structure lines to provide more police in the area.

The final concern is traffic, and the amount of cars that will come in.

“The people in Pomaria understand we need rooftops to grow Newberry County, we are concerned the community will lose what we have, the country feel, rural area, mainly concerned for that and the traffic,” she said.

Multiple other members of the community came and spoke against the rezoning and the development, concurring with the points made by Moss.

Another speaker, Andrew Boozer, told council that if this does pass it cannot be business as usual in Pomaria.

“If you pass this zoning request your new and expanded responsibilities in our community are only beginning. My neighbors and I are going to hold you to it, we will hold you accountable for the growth coming into our community,” he said.

Ronnie Kinard also made a comment that, “I’ve always thought we needed homes, not rooftops.” During the meeting the comment of, “we need rooftops” was made on a number of occasions.

Mike Satterfield, CEO of Great Southern Homes, also spoke to the subdivision proposal — which is somewhere between 85-95 lots with about 1.7 houses per acre.

Satterfield said from his perspective, there is a need in Newberry County for rooftops for a number of reasons — one of which would be to help upgrade some of the facilities.

Satterfield said they will conduct a traffic study in the area. In regards to schools an emergency services, he said those are things they don’t control, but they would be glad to help and do their part, “we always do.”

The second reading was approved, 5-2, after a motion was made by Councilperson Travis Reeder and seconded by Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry. Reeder, Scurry, Councilperson Henry Livingston, Councilperson Todd Johnson, Councilperson Mary Arrowood voted in favor and Councilperson Les Hipp and Councilperson Nick Shealy voted against.

The rezoning still has a third reading and a public comments hearing before it is fully approved.

In other business, council approved second reading of an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for FY 2020-21 to provide for revised revenue and expenditure appropriations relating to operating and capital purposes of Newberry County.

This ordinance has two major parts, per the annotated agenda provided by Adams.

“Part A inserts new capital budgets into the FY 20-21 budget ordinance. Part B amends capital budgets found in the original FY 20-21 budget ordinance. All projects contained in this ordinance pertain to economic development, and predominantly to the acquisition and development of industrial development property. The lone exception is a grant appropriation for a current project, an expansion of an existing industry.

“Under Part A, three new budgets are proposed. The first of these, ‘Mid-Carolina Commerce Park Future Land Acquisitions,’ seeks to put under purchase option by the county as many as 300 acres near the existing Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. The second budget in Part A, ‘Mid-Carolina Commerce Park II,’ represents a major new acquisition of land for the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. This 200-plus-acre purchase, which was described in my memorandum to council dated November 16, 2020, would include property contiguous to the Mid-Carolina Country Club and across Hwy. 773 from the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. The third new budget included under Part A, ‘Project Sam II,’ simply funds a $300,000 Newberry County grant for this project. No project under Part A will require any new revenue from property taxation.

“Part B of this ordinance amends two existing capital budgets. The first of these extends the existing Mid-Carolina Commerce Park (same side of Hwy. 773) by crossing a creek and providing all necessary infrastructure (water, sewer, etc.) along a paved loop road. The second budget under Part B provides for the optioning and testing of 192.45 acres along the S.C. 34 Bypass. Neither project under Part B will require any new revenue from property taxation.”

According to Adams, this ordinance will add more than 800 acres of economic development property to the county’s inventory.

“This is a project of about $12.3 million; however, it requires no new property tax largely because of CPST (Capital Project Sale Tax) funds and our own fund balance,” he said.

Second reading was approved unanimously after Reeder made a motion and Scurry seconded.

Council also approved first reading of an ordinance authoring the issuance and sale of a Newberry County, S.C. Special Source Revenue Bond (for the Industrial Park Project) in the principal amount of not exceeding $5,500,000.

The purpose of this ordinance is to provide a funding mechanism (Special Source Revenue Bonds, or SSRBs) for the Industrial Park Project, per Adams. The SSRB funding would allow the county to reimburse itself $5.5 million of the cost of this project. The funds would be borrowed on term of 20 years or fewer. The annual principal and interest amortization would be approximately the same as that which the county is currently paying on the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park purchase – about $450,000. As with the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park purchase, the county would pledge future fee-in-lieu of taxes (FILOT) revenue as repayment.

“The county has more than sufficient debt service coverage for this purpose,” he said.

First reading was approved unanimously after Hipp made a motion and Reeder seconded.

