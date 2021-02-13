Council approves emergency ordinance for BZA and Joint Planning Commission

NEWBERRY COUNTY —Newberry County Council approved an emergency ordinance on Feb. 5 to temporarily suspend the normal operating procedures applicable to the meetings of the Newberry Joint Planning Commission and the Newberry County Zoning Appeals.

“This is an emergency ordinance, it will only require one reading; however, it will expire within 60 days if not sooner renewed by Newberry County Council. This ordinance mirrors the emergency ordinance council passed for itself to meet virtually,” Adams said.

This ordinance will allow members of the Joint Planning Commission and the Newberry County Zoning Appeals to meet, and vote, virtually due to COVID-19.

The ordinance was approved after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second.

