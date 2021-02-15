Hewitt Foundation gives blankets to local students

Dhoon Patel, Newberry Elementary student, holds her new blanket from the Hewitt Foundation. Newberry Elementary student Noah Boice holds his new dinosaur blanket. Newberry Elementary School student Bentley Johnson with his new blanket. Axel Gomez-Constanza, Newberry Elementary School student, holds his new blanket courtesy of the Hewitt Foundation.

NEWBERRY — Every student at Newberry Elementary School and Boundary Street Elementary School went home with a blanket on Monday, Feb. 8, thanks to the Hewitt Foundation.

According to their website, “The Hewitt Foundation is a nonprofit public benefit corporation and is not organized for the private gain of any person. It is created in memory of Parker and Haley Hewitt and for the purpose of putting God’s love in action by investing in community projects and improving the lives of families in need.”

Crystal Hewitt said their foundation looks for different ways to serve the community to show God’s love.

“We thought of the wintertime and it is always cold and it is nice to have a fuzzy blanket to keep warm. What a better way to bless these kids with a brand new warm blanket to keep warm,” she said.

The Hewitt Foundation set out to find donation spots, Crystal Hewitt said they had spots in Chapin, Irmo and Lexington.

“So many communities came together to make this happen,” she said. “People partnered with us so well that we were able to match the donations and provide a whole entire other elementary school with blankets.”

Originally, Hewitt said their plan was to collect enough blankets for one school, but thanks to the outpouring of donations, they were able to give out 900 blankets, enough for every student at Newberry Elementary and Boundary Street Elementary. Hewitt said while half of the blankets were donated from members of the community, the other half came from the foundation.

“It was a nice surprise, not just one entire elementary school, but we were able to do two. That was a huge blessing and we know God was involved,” she said.

When it comes to why the Hewitt Foundation chose Newberry, Crystal Hewitt said Newberry was just heavy on their hearts and they just wanted to share the love of Jesus with the people in Newberry.

“It is our pleasure to see the joy on their faces — for them to be able to pick out their own (blanket) like they were in a store. I feel like that meant so much more to them than just handing them a blanket,” she said.

Due to COVID-19, the blankets were given to the students outside the schools.

“I’m glad the schools were still able to let us come, even if it is outside and socially distanced — we can still share the love,” Crystal Hewitt said.

“Just being able to still have some sort of connection or interaction during this pandemic, being isolated and just going to school and going home. This interaction might seem like something small, but hopefully something the kids can take something from and see the extra love being provided through the foundation and that we care,” said Craig Hewitt.

The principals of NES and BSE both expressed their appreciation to the Hewitt Foundation.

“The Hewitt Foundation reached out to us and said they’d like to sponsor blankets for our students and this is such a blessing, especially with the temperatures being what they have been lately. We are definitely blessed and fortunate,” said Principal Stacy Farr, NES.

“Thanks to the Hewitt Foundation, all of our students were able to pick out and take home a brand new blanket. We are so grateful for everyone who made this possible through their generous donations. The smiles on our student’s faces as they squeezed and received the blankets was priceless,” said Principal Joy Fore, BSE.

