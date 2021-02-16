Former NCSO deputy charged with filing false statements for unemployment payments

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A former deputy sheriff with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents Tuesday in connection with submitting false statements to obtain unemployment benefits while serving full time with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, per a release from SLED.

Detrick Vandice Bishop, 49, was charged with nine counts of false statements or representations, or failures to disclose material facts, to obtain or increase benefits.

The SLED investigation into the incident was requested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Bishop was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.

According to the arrest warrants, this took place between Aug 16 to Oct. 10, 2020. He is accused of illegally calming $3,508 in unemployment benefits.

The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

This is a developing story.