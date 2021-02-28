Former deputy charged with filing false statements for unemployment

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A former Newberry County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested by S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Feb. 16 in connection with submitting false statements to obtain unemployment benefits, according to SLED.

He did this while serving full time with the NCSO, according to SLED.

Detrick Vandice Bishop, 49, was charged with nine counts of false statements or representations, or failure to disclose material facts, to obtain or increase benefits. The SLED investigation into the incident was requested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Robert Dennis, with the NCSO, said they were made aware of this case on Dec. 9, 2020, which was the same day they requested SLED begin an investigation. Dennis further sated that Bishop’s termination was effective on Feb. 16, 2021.

“It came to light through both the school and county’s HR and finance, it was then reported to us. Once further checking was done, it was turned over to SLED, per protocol,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Once SLED verified validity in fraud, he was suspended. Once the charge was made by SLED, he was officially terminated.”

Katherine Cook, director of human resources for Newberry County, said they received a claim concerning a person who never left their payroll.

“We turned the matter over to the department head, who in this case was the sheriff,” she said.

According to the arrest warrants, this took place between Aug 16 to Oct. 10, 2020. He is accused of illegally calming $3,508 in unemployment benefits.

Bishop was released on bond on on Feb. 16, he received a $5,000 bond per charge, for a total of a $45,000 bond.

