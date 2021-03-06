Council OKs emergency ordinance to meet virtually

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved an emergency ordinance suspending, temporarily, normal operating procedures applicable to the meetings of Newberry County Council.

This emergency ordinance, which was originally approved on December, 30, 2020, only requires one reading for approval and remains in effect for 60 days, unless repealed by council. The Dec. 30, 2020, emergency ordinance would have expired prior to the next meeting, March 3.

”Newberry County Council’s rules of procedure do not otherwise permit meeting participation by council members through electronic/telephonic means,” Adams said.

The emergency ordinance was approved after Councilperson Les Hipp made a motion and Councilperson Mary Arrowood seconded.

Prior to the vote, Councilperson Todd Johnson said he would like to see this become permanent.

“Instead of doing this every 60 days, move into a motion as a practice across the board, instead of having to revisit this. I think the technology is here to do that,” he said. “I’m voting to approve this tonight, but asking you to draft an ordinance to go through three readings to allow this practices to continue.”

In other business, council voted to postpone the third reading of an ordinance rezoning 52.9 acres of land (located at the intersection of Jollystreet Road and Highway 773, Prosperity) from Single Family Residential (RS) and Rural (R2) to Single Family Residential (RSM) until the March 3 meeting.

The stated purpose of this rezoning request, according to the annotated agenda provided by County Administrator Wayne Adams, is to change the existing zoning classifications to permit development of the parcel as a residential subdivision with lots that will be approximately 15,000 sq. ft. in size. Currently, the two zoning districts that comprise this parcel, RS and R2, represent 8.55 acres and 45.55 acres, respectively. Lots in the RS zoning district must be at least 20,000 sq. ft. in size, and the minimum size lot in the R2 zoning district is one acre (43,560 sq. ft.).

Following the public hearing, where multiple people spoke against the rezoning, Hipp made the recommendation to postpone the third reading until members of the community and the developer could meet. Councilperson Nick Shealy agreed to be the one to host the meeting.

Hipp made the motion to delay the third reading, with Shealy giving a second. The motion was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Councilperson Travis Reeder voting against. Reeder said he voted against because they delayed second and third reading, previously, so a meeting could take place.

“Now we are delaying it again because they didn’t take advantage of the delaying of second and third reading,” he said.

Other business:

• Council approved a bid from Springhill Construction for the fleet maintenance shop addition in the amount of $184,900.

• Council recognized the following employees for their years of service: Janna Longshore, Sheriff’s Department – five years; Haley Gantt, Animal Control – five years; and Finance Director Debbie Cromer – 45 years.

