Midlands S.C. Muscle & Classic Car Group Feb. Cruise-In

Abigail and Todd Holland’s Chevelle. Zeb Reid | For The Newberry Observer Crystal Jacob’s Mustang. Zeb Reid | For The Newberry Observer Gary Johnson’s red hot new ride. Zeb Reid | For The Newberry Observer A Chevy at Livingston’s Service Center. Zeb Reid | For The Newberry Observer Mark Hawkins’ Camaro (502). Zeb Reid | For The Newberry Observer Wilbert and Jackie Holmes’ Corvair. Zeb Reid | For The Newberry Observer Wilbert and Jackie Holmes’ Duster. Zeb Reid | For The Newberry Observer The Reid family’s 1955 Nomad. Zeb Reid | For The Newberry Observer Robert Martin’s Impala. Zeb Reid | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group held their first Cruise-In of 2021 at Livingston’s Service Center, downtown Newberry, on Saturday.

“Wow, it was an amazing day for a cruise in at Livingston’s Service Center in downtown Newberry. Special thanks to Keith Rankin, operator of Livingston’s Service Center, for hosting Saturday’s Cruise-In. They did a fantastic job with door prizes and parking,” said Zeb Reid, president of Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group. “We had a huge turnout Saturday, there were over 100 classic cars, classic trucks, and muscle cars. I appreciate our members who showed up at and our visitors who came today. We were fortunate to have folks from Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and one gentleman who drove all the way from New Jersey (a member on our Facebook page).”

During the Cruise-In, Reid said Mayor Derek Underwood (Prosperity), City of Newberry Councilperson Carlton Kinard and Councilperson Jacqueline Holmes and Town of Prosperity Councilperson Robert Martin were all in attendance.

Reid also thanked Steelhorse Smokehouse and Carter Lake State Farm for their help with the Cruise-In.

“Thank you to Steelhorse BBQ for catering the event and having a food truck located directly behind Livingston’s Service Center. Thank you to Carter Lake, State Farm Insurance, Prosperity, for donating t-shirts for our group members,” he said.

Information on future events and additional photos from Saturday’s Cruise-In can be found on the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group’s Facebook page.

“Please join the group to follow pictures and upcoming events in the surrounding area from our group. Saturday, epitomized our group motto ‘great people, great music and great classic cars/trucks, and muscle cars,’” Reid said.