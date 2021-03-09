RCA Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta donates to local nonprofits

Tiffany Miller of Delta Sigma Theta (DST), Sorority Incorporated helps unload donations. Courtesy Photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Thursday, Feb. 18, The Richland County Alumnae (RCA) Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta (DST), Sorority Incorporated, did a donations drop-off at Boys Farm in Newberry and at the GLEAMNS Head Start Program in Prosperity.

DST Sorority Inc. is an organization of college educated women who seek to uphold the high ideals of our sorority while proudly accepting opportunities to be of service to their community. RCA was chartered on April 24, 1994, and for the past 26 years, the chapter has served the communities of Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Fairfield counties.

Representing RCA during the Boys Farm and GLEAMNS Head Start drop-offs were RCA members: Tiffany Miller, Tiffany Palmer, Christa Canty, Vanessa Green and Peggy Winder.