Whitmire woman charged with drug trafficking

WHITMIRE — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Whitmire Police Department announced the arrest of Teresa Ammons, 43, of Church Street, Whitmire, on multiple drug charges.

Ammons has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession of controlled substance, possession and manufacturing of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Ammons went before a Newberry County Magistrate on March 13 and a cash surety bond was issued in the amount of $41,000. Ammons was released on bail on March 15.

On March 12, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Whitmire Police Department went to 237 Broome Street, Whitmire, to serve an arrest warrant when they discovered a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence, law enforcement discovered trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine. Ammons, who was at the residence, was taken into custody without incident.

“These are dangerous drugs that poison our community and we are dedicated in stopping the spread,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Anyone with any information about violent crimes, drugs, or any criminal activity should contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crimestoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.