Remembering those lost to COVID-19

Jackie Holmes opens up the vigil discussing the impact the virus has had on the nation. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Rev. Abraham Salley leads in prayer. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Rev. Amanda Richardson reads from scripture. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Members of the community attended the vigil to remember those lost to COVID-19 during the past year. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Some of those in attendance brought pictures of loved ones who died from the virus. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Mayor Foster Senn helps Amy Matheson light her candle during the vigil. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Barbara Chapman reads a letter from Rev. Dr. James Jameson. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Rev. Wayne Pratt Sr. closes the ceremony with a prayer. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In remembrance of those lost to COVID-19, members of the community held a candlelight vigil in Memorial Park on March 14.

The vigil — planned by Jackie Holmes, Barbara Chapman and Carlton Kinard — included prayer and reading of scripture from Rev. Abraham Salley (St. John Baptist Church), Rev. Amanda Richardson (O’Neal Street United Methodist Church), and Rev. Wayne Pratt Sr. (Brown Chapel AME Church). During the vigil, community members were not only wearing masks, but were also socially distancing.

“I am just elated to see those of you that have taken the time out of your busy schedules this afternoon and gathered here to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19. We have entered our first year of being in this pandemic,” said Holmes. “We are here to let our community know we have not forgotten those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.”

Holmes said that, as of March 14, there have been more lives lost than those lost in World War 1, World War 2, the Vietnam War and Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“We have lost approximately 546,946 in the United States, in South Carolina approximately 8,875, in Newberry County, as of today (Sunday), approximately 92 deaths with approximately 4,797 cases.

Chapman read a letter to the community from Rev. Dr. James Jameson, interim pastor of the New Enoree Baptist Church.

“We are living through this most devastating pandemic since 1918. To date, approximately 546,946 Americans have died, approximately 8,875 of which were fellow South Carolinians. Nationally, over 20 million people have been affected and the global reach of the pandemic seems limitless,” Chapman read. “A year of so many broken promises, broken connections, broken hearts. This evening we not only come with words of hope, but with our presence of a gathered community to remember those we have lost to the virus and remember those who are recovering from the lingering effects.”

In the letter, Jameson discussed mourning and how much that has changed in the last year.

“They mourn about physical closeness, our friends, families, coworkers and acquaintances who will have come to lighten the burden of grief. Grief, as we all know, is all too real, it is a weight on our chest,” Chapman read. “We recall during the good old days, anytime before Marah 2020, most important thing you could do about a persons death was to show up, hug and be held on for a few minutes and that spoke volumes. Unfortunately, the pandemic has changed the way we grieve.”

“On behalf of New Enoree Baptist Church, we stand with you in grief, in faith, but also to declare that God is merciful. We stand on his promise to never leave or forsake us in the time of our need. Our hope is in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior,” Chapman read.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.