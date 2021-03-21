“Be Pro, Be Proud SC” Truck comes to Newberry County

There is a simulator, within the truck, that allows students to learn about truck driving. Sarah Harvey | For The Newberry Observer Students could try their hands at welding. Sarah Harvey | For The Newberry Observer Students had the chance to learn about using heavy machinery. Sarah Harvey | For The Newberry Observer Students could learn how to use a forklift during the truck’s visit. Sarah Harvey | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Career Center and Mid-Carolina High School had a special visit from the Be Pro, Be Proud Truck in February.

This truck is part of the “Be Pro, Be Proud SC” project through the state and is a 53-foot, double expandable 18-wheeler. Inside the truck there are eight simulators, which include truck driving, forklifts, carpentry, welding, etc.

The Department of Employment and Workforce oversees “Be Pro, Be Proud SC.”

The truck’s first stop in Newberry County was at the NCCC and students from Newberry Middle, Whitmire Community and Newberry High schools were able to tour it. The truck then stopped by Mid-Carolina High School for Mid-Carolina area students to tour.

“This truck provides students with hands on, skill based trade experiences. They are trying to promote the skill trade and expose students to those opportunities because there is a significant need in South Carolina for that,” said Sarah Harvey, director of NCCC. “Students were able to see these jobs and were given an opportunity to learn that we offer these programs at the career center to meet those needs.”

Harvey said they had about 150 students from the Newberry County School District tour the truck. She said those that were interested came and spoke to NCCC staff after the tour.

“Part of our mission is to expose those kids to the career center and let them know we are not the vocational school their parents went to. We can help kids who want to graduate and go straight to the workforce and for kids who want to go beyond a four-year degree. We can have those conversations,” Harvey said.

