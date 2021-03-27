Council begins discussion to find new admin

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of Newberry County Council stated their wishes regarding the search for a new county administrator, it was announced last week that County Administrator Wayne Adams will retire on April 12.

“After the retirement of our county administrator we need to move forward with some kind of plan,” said Chairperson Henry Livingston after asking council members to express their wishes.

Some of the recommendations included reaching out to other organizations to post the listing. Two suggestions included the S.C. Association of Counties and the Municipal Association of S.C.

Other recommendations included forming a search committee or use an outside agency without ties to council to review applications.

Livingston added that they have a contract, per their last meeting, that has been reviewed by a lawyer and they could probably use that and change the name and numbers.

Councilperson Les Hipp requested council have a work session to talk about how to proceed further.

Council will have a work session on March 29 at 6 p.m. in the County Annex Building (1309 College Street) to discuss the matter further.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.