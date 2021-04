NEWBERRY — The School District of Newberry County Board of Trustees discussed hiring a replacement superintendent following the announcement of Superintendent Jim Suber’s retirement last week.

After more than an hour in executive session, during the special called meeting March 29, the only motion made was to accept the services of the South Carolina State School Board Association SCSBA in aiding the search for a new superintendent. The motion carried unanimously.

