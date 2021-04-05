Council working to allow virtual meetings

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved two second readings for ordinances that will allow council, Newberry County Joint Planning Commission and the Newberry County Board of Appeals to conduct virtual/electronic meetings on a permanent basis.

The first ordinance allows members of council to participate in meetings virtually, something they are currently permitted to do via an emergency ordinance. This second reading was approved after Councilperson Nick Shealy made a motion and Councilperson Todd Johnson gave a second.

Council members would be required to state why they are meeting virtually, per an amendment made by Councilperson Les Hipp during the first reading.

The second ordinance allows members of of the Newberry County Joint Planning Commission and the Newberry County Board of Zoning Appeals to participate in meetings virtually. Both of these boards are currently permitted to meet virtually by an emergency ordinance. The second reading was approved after Councilperson Mary Arrowood made a motion and Shealy gave a second.

Members of these boards will also be required to state why they are meeting virtually, per an amendment made by Hipp during the first reading.

In other business, council approved an emergency ordinance to suspend, temporarily, normal operating procedures applicable to the meetings of the Newberry County Joint Planning Commission and the Newberry County Board of Zoning Appeals. This emergency ordinance will allow both boards to continue to meet virtually, until the previously mentioned ordinance has third reading.

According to County Attorney Jay Tothacer, the Newberry County Board of Zoning Appeals has a meeting the Monday prior to the third reading (which will be that Wednesday). This emergency ordinance will cover that meeting.

This emergency ordinance was approved after Johnson gave a motion and Councilperson Travis Reeder gave a second.

Other business:

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a first amendment to an existing fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement by and among Newberry County and companies collectively identified, for the time being, as Project Sam II. This provides for the extension of the applicable investment period set forth in the fee agreement and certain additional special source revenue credits, both in connection with additional investment in certain manufacturing and related facilities in the county.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement by and between Newberry County and Newberry Electric Cooperative. The county shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the county; the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available; certain special source revenue credits in connection with the project.

• Council approved a first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a first amendment to the fee in lieu of tax agreement by and among Newberry County and a Whitmire industry, to provide for the extension of the investment period and the issuance of certain special source revenue credits.

• Council approved payment of the fiscal year 2020-21 third and fourth quarter invoices from the Central SC Alliance totalling $36,000.

