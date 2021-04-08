Serial domestic abuser gets max prison sentence after trial

NEWBERRY — A Newberry man will spend the next decade in prison after he was found guilty of domestic violence Wednesday following a two-day trial in Newberry County, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday.

The case was among the first criminal cases tried to a jury anywhere in the state with the resumption of jury trials this week in South Carolina courts.

Olin Daniel Moore III, was found guilty of first-degree domestic violence by a Newberry County jury late Wednesday afternoon. Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. then sentenced Moore to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence for first-degree domestic violence under state law. Moore has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple previous convictions for domestic violence.

In November 2019, police were called to Moore’s Chapman Street residence by Moore’s brother. Moore’s brother told police that Moore was assaulting the victim, who was pregnant at the time. Moore’s brother told police the assault was so bad that he fled the residence through a window to call police. Unbeknownst to Moore, his brother had recently installed surveillance cameras at the residence and the cameras recorded the entire assault. The video evidence proved critical as the victim was unable to be in court for testimony against her former boyfriend at trial.

Stumbo and Deputy Solicitor Dale Scott tried the case for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley and Victim Advocate Rhetta Smith. Moore was represented by Charles Verner of the Newberry County Public Defender’s Office.

Stumbo praised the investigation done by the Newberry Police Department and his staff for helping prepare the case for court.

“It never ceases to shock me that that a man could so viciously attack a woman that he claims to love, let alone one who is carrying his own child,” Stumbo said following the trial. “Olin Moore belongs behind bars so that he cannot hurt any other defenseless victims. My office is proud to stand with our partners in law enforcement and in the community to end the scourge of domestic violence.”