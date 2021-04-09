April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA), South Carolina’s leading voice for the prevention of sexual and domestic violence, is raising awareness, ramping up prevention efforts, and pushing for change this Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

SCCADVASA is calling on individuals and communities to show support for survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence during the entire month of April 2021 by doing any of the following:

• Turn your timelines on social media teal for the month of April. Teal is the official color of SAAM and represents support for survivors of sexual violence.

• Follow SCCADVASA’s social media channels (@sccadvasa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and help amplify our message of support for survivors.

• Participate in the #30DaysofSAAM Challenge.

• Participate in Denim Day on April 28 by wearing denim and share it to social media to take a stand against victim-blaming.

• Remember that change starts with you. Visit www.levelupforchange.org to learn how to prevent sexual violence among teens and www.nsvrc.org for additional prevention resources.

To learn more about SCCADVASA and ways to support survivors visit www.sccadvasa.org.