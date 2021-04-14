Celebrating Week of the Young Child

NEWBERRY COUNTY — This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Week of The Young Child (April 10-16), which is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association of the Education of Young Children. According to Sarah Eargle, executive director of Newberry County First Steps, this week draws attention to early childhood educators, young children, families of young children.

“First Steps has been helping promote the Week of the Young Child during the month of April for many years, along with the School District of Newberry County, the Newberry County Library System, S.C. Early Childhood Education, and many others,” Eargle said.

This year, in partnership with many other organizations, First Steps has created opportunities to celebrate education for young children in Newberry County.

Eargle said everyone is invited to visit the Newberry County Library, Newberry Opera House and the Newberry Museum to see artwork from some of the county’s youngest learners.

“The artwork is from both children in the Newberry County School District and childcare centers. This year there was no particular theme, children were able to choose what they’d like to draw. A few drew pictures from their favorite book or story character. It’s really fun artwork and a big variety,” Eargle said. “I encourage everyone to go visit those three locations and see the artwork from some of our young learners.”

Up next, each evening at 7 p.m. this week you can go to the Newberry First Steps’ Facebook page and watch a virtual storytime. Each evening an author will read their children’s book on the Facebook page, most of the authors are local to Newberry County.

• April 11: MiSTER B (Dr. Anthony Broughton) reading “Wishes of Wisdom.”

• April 12: Laney Cobb reading “Cricket and Lizzy’s Counting Extravaganza.”

• April 13: Tacardra Rountree reading “Hello Queen”

• April 14: Tiffany Mariano reading “Green Beans and Tangerines.”

• April 15: Diann Williams reading “Gran Ma’s Table with My Side Walks.”

• April 16: Kevin Boozer reading “Scar, the Helpful Wolf.”

All storytimes will still be available to view on their Facebook page, so if you are unable to watch one you can go back and see it another time. Follow this link to First Steps’ Facebook page, facebook.com/NewberryFirstSteps.

MiSTER B will also be featured during a free family concert on April 23, in Memorial Park (downtown Newberry) from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

“He will be performing children’s music, appropriate for all ages, but he does aim toward younger children,” Eargle said.

In regards to the Week of The Young Child, Eargle said she thinks it is important to spotlight early childhood education, adding that children, from the time they are born, are learning.

“It is important for everyone to understand and spend time with those young children. By the time a child is three, 80% of their brain is developed. So, spending time with children, playing, speaking, reading with your child, it is all so critical to their development,” Eargle said.

Eargle added that reading and literacy are the foundations for all learning, she said there are many options around the county for children to read. This includes, but not limited to, the StoryWalk downtown, there are also multiple free little libraries, and the Newberry County Library (with a branch in Newberry and Whitmire).

