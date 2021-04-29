Great American Cleanup in Newberry County

Councilperson Carlton Kinard picking up litter at a local park. Courtesy photo Mayor Foster Senn (center) and Councilperson Jackie Holmes (right) along with other volunteers during the Great American Cleanup. Courtesy photo Members of the Newberry County community helped pick up trash on Cockrell Drive. Courtesy photo Keisher Glymph got inspired seeing others picking up litter during the Great American Cleanup and participated in her neighborhood on the day. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The annual Keep Newberry County Beautiful Great American Cleanup Day was held on March 20, hosted by the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District/Newberry County Beautiful.

South Carolina Palmetto Pride provided the supplies that were needed to make this a successful litter pick-up.

“It was a very chilly morning, but in spite of it all, neighborhoods and individuals came together to do their part, as far as picking up litter,” said Councilperson Jackie Holmes who helped rally volunteers.

Litter pick-up crews were on hand in the following areas: West End, Wise Street, Crockrell Drive and several individuals who also picked-up litter in their area. Holmes said areas were selected based on need.

“All of these areas are anticipating ongoing scheduled litter pick-ups throughout the year. Everyone is encouraged to dispose of trash properly to avoid litter in their communities,” she said.

Holmes gave thanks to the communities and volunteers during the day to include: Mayor Foster Senn, Rev. Darlene Kelly, Barbara Chapman, Rev. Moses Rembert, Officer Lane Branham from the Newberry Police Department, Councilperson Carlton Kinard, Phyllis Chebbi, Trica Price, Bobby Ruff, George Ruff and all of the residents who came out and helped from the West End Community, Wise Street Community, Crockrell Drive, Keisher Glymph, and Annie Rutherford and family.