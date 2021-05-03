May Main Street Shop & Dine Night

NEWBERRY — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is coming to downtown Newberry. The May 7 event, from 4-9 p.m., will feature live music in Astwood Park from the Newberry Opera House’s Park Jams program; Business After Hours hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and Newberry County Young Professionals; golf cart history tours from Joy Ride Tours; and the first Rolling Radio Show from WKDK.

Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street and enjoy the free live music, and giveaways from WKDK’s Rolling Radio Show. There will also be a blood drive with The Blood Connection from 2-7 p.m.

Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows businesses to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district, to assist in alleviating customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors are requested and expected to mask up so all can comfortably and safely enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

Visitors are encouraged to contact any restaurant or business they wish to visit prior to their arrival to make reservations for outdoor dining and share with retailers their excitement for sidewalk shopping.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3-9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. The City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the remainder of the 2021 calendar year, on the first Friday of each month.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).