NCSD to receive two new buses

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $480,000 to the South Carolina Department of Education to upgrade diesel school buses across the state.

A total of 24 school buses from 10 districts will be replaced, Newberry County will receive two of those buses.

“The South Carolina Department of Education is grateful to receive this funding which will continue the efforts of replacing our state’s aging fleet with cleaner and more efficient buses,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

The EPA awarded nearly $10.5 million to replace 473 older diesel school buses in 40 states. The funds are in the form of rebates through the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country.