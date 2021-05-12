Vaccine Clinic to be held May 20

Newberry — The City of Newberry is partnering with Self Memorial Hospital to sponsor a walk-in vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 20.

The clinic will take place from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center. It is open to the public, for those 16 and older.

Pfizer will be offered at this particular clinic, which will require two doses. Those needing to receive a second dose may receive it at this location if needed. However, they must bring their vaccination card to receive their second dose.

For those receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Self Memorial Hospital will schedule their second vaccination while on site.

The vaccine is provided at no cost, those participating just need to bring a photo ID. For any questions, please call 803-321-3646.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.