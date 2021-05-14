Newberry County Council working on FY 21-22 budget

NEWBERRY COUNTY — As of second reading by Newberry County Council, the fiscal year 2021-22 county ordinary budget is balanced with revenue and expenditures totaling $27,678,608 (119.4 mills, same as 20-21). This is an increase of $1,017,042 (or 3.8%) over fiscal year 2020-21.

The community services budget is balanced at $1,038,160 (6.9 mills, same 20-21) and the debt service levy budget is balanced at 1,293,939 (8.6 mills, a .9 mill increase over 20-21). This brings the total proposed mills levied for FY 21-22 to 134.9.

Newberry County Council’s budgeting authority applies to three separate levies, with each having its own budget.

“The vast majority of the county’s activities are funded in the general operating budget. The payment of amortizations related to debt for larger capital expenditures is funded by debt service budget. A community services budget contains appropriations for the Newberry County Library, Piedmont Technical College and the Newberry Agency for Disabilities and Special Needs,” said Karen Brehmer, deputy administrator. “For any given levy, the millage rate is determined by dividing the value of one tax mill (one thousandth of the assessed value of all taxable property in the county) into the budgetary needs of the levy — after all sources of revenue are considered.”

As an example, an owner-occupied home valued at $150,000, with an assessed value of $6,000, would have a property tax bill of $809.40 for the current proposed budget, an increase of $5.40 over the current year.

General Operating Levy Budget:

On the revenue side of the proposed budget, there are seven revenue sources that saw increases, current real estate taxes had an increase of $312,031 from the previous year ($14,275,344 to $14,587,375), vehicle taxes increased by $52,134 ($1,947,466 to $1,999,600), fee in lieu of taxes increased by $95,094 ($1,372,229 to $1,877,135), Mid-Carolina Commerce Park FILOT increased by $20,214 ($430,555 to $450,769), manufacturers reimbursement increased by $107,479 ($136,438 to $243,917), watercraft taxes were $164,794 (legislature changed the law to now collected to a monthly basis). Previously, watercraft taxes were included in real estate taxes.

“Real estate taxes are based on the anticipated value of a mill, this line item typically increases by 1.5% in non-reassessment years, due to a variety of possible reasons,” said Debbie Cromer, finance director.

Another increase on the revenue side comes from the local government fund. As of April 23, the Senate version would add an additional $42,099 to the budget.

On the expenditures side of the proposed budget, there are a few major changes compared to last year’s budget.

The non-departmental budget went from $362,886 to $705,326 (an increase of $342,440). According to Brehmer, this department includes contingency funding for such purposes as worker’s compensation, employee health insurance, fuel costs and vehicle repairs.

“Contingency, in this context refers to additional funding that might be needed if department specific budgets prove inadequate for those purposes,” Brehmer said.

Employee salary adjustments in the amount of $232,000 are included in this account and will be distributed to the appropriate departments. Expenditures for employee health insurance are increased by $47,599; tort insurance is increased by $25,615 and county building insurance is increased by $37,226.

Planning and Zoning Department went from $244,722 to $300,491 (an increase of $55,769). According to Brehmer, professional services increased by $41,750.

“Newberry County has contracted with a company to act as the county’s engineers to review plans for any new housing subdivisions. Newberry County is now paying a stipend to the Joint Planning Commission and the BZA board members for their attendance at the meetings; the additional cost is $13,320,” she said.

School resource officers (state) went from $271,981 to $331,981 ($60,000 increase). According to Brehmer, the state approved four additional school resource officers for Newberry County, salaries only. While those salaries are reimbursed, costs for vehicles and equipment are expenses of the county.

Facilities Management went from $1,162,542 to $1,297,129 (an increase of $134,587). According to Brehmer, additional funds are needed in contracted maintenance ($83,400); utilities ($15,000); capital repairs ($30,000); and contracted services ($5,300).

Originally, the budget called for cutting funding to the Newberry Opera House ($25,000) and the Newberry County Soil and Water Conservation ($93,938); however, following multiple public comments in support of keeping that funding, council amended the budget to reinstate funding for both entities.

Community Service Levy:

Three agencies comprise the community services levy budget; Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs, Newberry County Library, and Piedmont Technical College. The FY 21-22 is proposed at 6.9 mills, $1,038,160 — this is an increase of $34,576, due to the value of a mill increasing.

The funding is distributed as follows:

Newberry DSN: $38,592; Newberry Library: $519,362, and PTC: $480,206.

Debut Service Levy:

According to Cromer, as with the operating levy, setting the millage levy for bonded indebtedness is the responsibility of the county auditor.

“Moreover, she may, in any given year, have additional funds on hand that influence (reduce) amounts needed for the current-year property taxation to meet the county’s bonded indebtedness obligations,” Cromer said.

This year’s proposed levy is based on known increases from existing amortization schedules and planned expenditures in the proposed 21-22 budget. The purpose of this levy is to pay off county debt, the total levy for 2021-22 is 8.6 mills, an increase of .9 mills from last fiscal year.

The fiscal year 2021-22 budget has currently had two readings, it requires one more reading and a public hearing before it is approved.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.