Council approves protest of convenience store’s alcohol license

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council approved a request from Mayor Foster Senn to protest the alcohol license at 1430 Drayton Street, Newberry, last week.

The address is associated with a convenience store in the West End community.

Over the years, especially in recent years, Senn said there had been many calls to the police for crime including gunshots in the parking lot, as well as customers in the store that regularly bought alcohol, taking it across the street to drink it in Willowbrook Park.

“This resulted in less families being able to go to the park,” Senn said.

At a hearing in Columbia in March, Senn said the store’s request to obtain their alcohol license was denied. Members of the West End community protested at the hearing and the judge denied the request, with some of the reasoning being that the store was across the street from a city park.

“The owner of 1430 Drayton Street has applied again for an alcohol license and I’m told they can continue to apply as they go forward, despite the first rejection,” Senn said.

Those wishing to protest the application must file in writing by May 13, 2021, and agree to testify at an in-person hearing in Columbia, to which Senn said he believed the city should protest the application as the activity around the store had been a problem for residents, the neighborhood, the police department and the city.

City Attorney Robert Lake and Eric Budds, with the Municipal Association of South Carolina, told Senn an elected official must gain approval from city council in order to protest on behalf of a city or town.

“I am requesting permission to protest the alcohol permit on behalf of the city,” Senn said to council.

With a motion by Councilperson Edwin Wicker and a second by Councilperson Jackie Holmes, the request was approved.

Senn said he would write and file a letter, to be approved by Lake. A report of the Newberry Police Department’s calls for service throughout the years to that location will also be filed as part of the protest.

Senn said he understood other members of the West End community have also protested again and he assumed there would be a hearing within the next few weeks.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.