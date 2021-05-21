City Council holds special recognitions

NEWBERRY – Mayor Foster Senn and Newberry City Council recognized many groups and individuals last week as part of their monthly council meeting.

Four high school seniors: Sydney Glasgow (Newberry High School), London Huggins (Newberry Academy), Alex Lin (Newberry Academy) and Philip Livingston (Newberry High School) were recognized as this year’s recipients of the Newberry-PMPA Community Scholar Scholarship.

This scholarship is awarded annually to students that meet the city’s requirements, including a 2.5 or above GPA, a combined score of 950 on the SAT or equivalency of 20 on the ACT test, and demonstrate personal leadership as reflected in leadership roles related to academics, co-curricular organizations and clubs, community or church service, athletics or other similar areas.

Also recognized was the city’s utilities department for earning the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2020. The city earned the first-place award in the category for utilities with 15,000-29,999 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

Senn said the city shares the first-place award with 100 other utilities out of over 2,000 public power utilities across the country.

Also, under special recognitions, Senn said the city had been recognized by the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) as an honoree on the Municipal Elected Officials (MEO) Institute of Government’s Honor Roll. Established in 2018, the honor roll recognizes the city councils annually that can count all members of their sitting council as graduates of the MASC MEO Institute.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer was recognized by council for being inducted into the Horseshoe Tour Hall of Fame. In recognition of his contributions to the tour in tournament hosting, sponsorship and service, the Horseshoe Tour inducted Sawyer on April 16. Newberry has hosted a tour event every year since it was created in 2009. Senn said no other site had done that.

Previously, the only way to be inducted was to earn points through pitching in tournaments. Sawyer is the only non-pitcher/participant in the Hall of Fame’s history.

Under announcements, Sawyer provided council with a recreation update to include the sidewalks leading to and from the newly completed concessions building at the recreation complex were in the process of being installed. The large ball field was being prepped for play and Sawyer said they anticipated being able to use the field for games this month. The complex’s splash pad is planned to open on May 22.

The ponds at Wells Japanese Garden are being excavated to allow for the reconstruction of the pond walls, Sawyer said.

“They’ll need to dry out before we move to the next step of installing a pond liner, followed by a filtration system,” he said.

At Marion Davis Park, ground has been broken on the park’s new restroom. Sawyer said the new site is on the same side of the road as the current bathroom, but it is out of the flood plain and next to the accessible parking lot. While the park’s shelter can still be rented, during the construction, Sawyer said there was no water or electricity available.

Also under announcements, Senn said the city was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the second year in a row. Newberry achievement this recognition, Senn said, by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least two dollars per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Newberry is one of more than 3,600 Tree City USA communities, Senn said, with a combined population of 155 million.

Old business:

With no comments in favor or opposition during a public hearing held by council, second reading was passed on an ordinance to rezone a parcel located at 2639 Preston Street from GC-General Commercial to R8-Residential. Motion was made by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker.

Second and final reading was also passed of an ordinance to repeal and replace Article 1 of Chapter 10 pertaining to occupational licenses, taxes and regulations. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Kinard.

Complying with the South Carolina Business License Tax Standardization Act, this ordinance repeals the existing license ordinance and replaces it with the revised, standardized model business license ordinance. This ordinance will be effective for the business license year beginning May 1, 2022.

New business:

Under new business, council passed first reading of an ordinance to amend utility rates. Senn said council established utility rates as part of the 2021 budget and ordinance 2020-1003 which ratified the budget and amended utility rates.

“As part of our bond covenant, we have to make a rate plan every five years,” he said.

For fiscal years 2022-2026, the water rates are proposed to increase 2.5% each year, with sewer increasing 1.25% each year. The only proposed increase for electric rates is a one percent increase in fiscal year 2024.

Senn said these rate increases were needed to enable the water and sewer systems to pay for their respective portions of the bond issue debt, as well as position both systems to enable and maintain anticipated inflationary increases in the future.

However, should things change over the next few years, Senn said the rate plan may be revisited.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Holmes. Public hearing, followed by second reading, will be held on June 8.

Also approved was an ordinance to temporarily suspend the normal operating procedures of City of Newberry public meetings. This allows the mayor, council members and city boards and commissions to remotely participate in voting and operations procedures by telephone or other means of electronic communication, provided they comply with the provisions of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

With a motion by Glasgow and seconded by Holmes, this was approved. Councilperson David Force voted no to the proposed ordinance.

Force said he felt the electronic meetings were impersonal and wanted to get back to employees or others wishing to view the meeting in person, being able to do so.

Senn said the thing he liked about the ordinance was that it allowed those that still wished to meet electronically, whether out of town or for other reasons the ability to do so – even if meetings were in person.

Kinard said while he wouldn’t mind meetings being opened back to the public, he felt they needed to still offer an online platform to those that didn’t feel comfortable coming into City Hall.

Senn said they would research what others were doing and revisit the topic of opening council meetings at a later date.

Other business:

• With the governor’s recently issued ordinance on masks, Senn said it effectively ended the city’s ordinance on face coverings. Unless extended, the ordinance was set to expire on May 13.

• Authorization to allow the city police department to execute mutual aid agreements with surrounding law enforcement departments (Town of Prosperity Police Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Whitmire Police Department) was approved. Motion was made by Holmes and seconded by Wicker.

• Consideration of an outside water request for a property located on Adelaide Street (Tax Map #399-165) was tabled until the next meeting as council requested more information.

• Motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Force to approve a consideration to allow alcohol in designated areas of the Main Street Shop and Dine Nights in June, July and August. This would allow event patrols to travel the event area with an alcoholic beverage of beer or wine only, by foot if they are carrying the allowed beverage in a plastic cup. The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Holman Streets only.

• Motion was made by Kinard and seconded by Holmes to approve consideration to allow alcohol in designated event areas for a Juneteenth celebration on June 19, 2021. This would allow event patrols to travel the event area with an alcoholic beverage of beer or wine only, by foot if they are carrying the allowed beverage in a plastic cup. Event patrons will be carded and an over 21 wristband provided to them by the approved event vendors. The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Holman Street, McKibben Street from Main to Boyce Street, Caldwell Street from Friend to Boyce Street, Boyce Street from College to Nance Street and the Newberry County Courthouse parking lot.

• Motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Force to approve consideration to allow alcohol in designated event area for Swinging Medallions Outdoor Concert on June 12, 2021. The Newberry Opera House Foundation requests permission to allow alcoholic beer and wine, served by designated event venue staff, using plastic cups for the wine and beer, as part of their outdoor concert “Rock the Tower” event on June 12, from 6:00-9:30 p.m. The event will be held on the grassy section of the city property bounded by Nance, Trench, Caldwell Street. All guests would have a wristband to identify themselves as ticket holders and 21 and over. No beverages will be allowed outside of the set perimeter of the function.

• Senn issued a proclamation designating May as Older Americans Month in the City of Newberry.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.