Prosperity to follow CDC guidelines

PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity recently approved a proclamation saying the town will follow the new CDC guidelines regarding mask usage and social distancing.

According to the proclamation, all individuals vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or maintain social distancing in any public places or public buildings. The proclamation also encourages businesses to follow the new CDC guidance.

The CDC recommends the following for those who are fully vaccinated:

• You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

• You can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

• If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

• You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.

• You do not need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.

• You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.

• You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel.

• You do not need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.

• If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.