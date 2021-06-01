Wine, movies, shopping: June Main Street Shop & Dine Night

NEWBERRY – Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is coming to downtown Newberry. The June 4 event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. will feature a Wine Walk from the Newberry Downtown Development Association, golf cart history tours from Joy Ride Tours, and WKDK’s Rolling Radio show.

Additionally, downtown bars and restaurants are now permitted to serve beer and wine to-go to interested patrons visiting the 4-9 p.m. event. The night will be capped off by a free movie in downtown’s Memorial Park by the City’s Parks and Recreation department, around 8:30 p.m./sunset, following the regular first Friday evening’s events.

Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street. Tickets for those wishing to participate in the Wine Walk will be available for purchase outside of Community Hall at 1209 Caldwell Street. Visitors looking to enjoy a history tour with Joy Ride will find the golf cart tour parked in Astwood Park at approximately 1309 Main Street. Giveaways from WKDK’s Rolling Radio Show will be going on in Memorial Park, prior to the Moonlight Movie Night showing of “Call of the Wild,” the 2020 film adaptation of the beloved children’s summer reading classic.

Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows businesses to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district, to assist in alleviating customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic. Unvaccinated visitors and youth who have not yet received their vaccine are requested to mask up so all can comfortably and safely enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

Visitors are encouraged to contact any restaurant or business they wish to visit prior to their arrival to make reservations for outdoor dining and share with retailers their excitement for sidewalk shopping.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. Those partaking in beer and wine to-go from downtown’s bars and restaurants are reminded they must provide their photo ID to purchase and will be prohibited from taking beer and wine outside of the official boundaries of the event. The City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the remainder of the 2021 calendar year, on the first Friday of each month.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).