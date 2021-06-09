Former trooper charged with misconduct

NEWBERRY — On June 2, agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former state trooper for failing to properly book an individual into the Newberry County Detention Center in an attempt to gain personal benefit, according to a release by SLED.

The press release states Donovan Jordan Hadley, 25, was charged with misconduct in office. The request for the SLED investigation was made by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Hadley was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center (NCDC).

According to the arrest warrant included with the press release, on or about July 27, 2020, Hadley, while acting in his official capacity as a state trooper for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, failed to properly book a subject for DUI at the NCDC.

The warrant goes on to state that rather than booking the subject at the detention center after arrest, he instead asked if the subject would like to go back to his house. The subject refused and Hadley transported the subject to their cousin’s house. Hadley then complemented the subject’s appearance and hugged them. Hadley later sent a text message saying he would dismiss the DUI charge if they came to his house to retrieve their driver’s licence, according to the warrant.

This case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

