Piedmont Tech offering additional assistance

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Students who register for fall classes at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) by July 15 not only can waive the standard $25 registration fee but also receive a voucher worth $300 for textbooks and related materials.

“We know that many people have put their education on hold during the past year,” said Josh Black, PTC vice president for student affairs and communications. “We want to encourage everyone to re-engage and start moving forward with their educational plans or continue with us this fall. More than 70 percent of our students already attend PTC tuition-free, so this opportunity will make this fall even more affordable.”

Opportunities for free or very low-cost tuition at PTC come in many forms, from federal Pell Grants to local community Promise programs, the state’s Lottery Tuition Assistance Program and its supplemental S.C. Workforce and Industrial Needs Scholarships (SC WINS).

“When you look at all the financial aid that’s available to students and how they stack together, most of our students are seeing very little out-of-pocket cost,” said Missy Perry, PTC’s director of financial aid. “College really can be affordable, and PTC is the perfect place to start.”

PTC is planning for a return to in-person classes this fall, and PTC still offers plentiful options in hybrid and online courses to support a wide variety of very specific student work/life needs. Approximately 62% of our students attend part-time, many in the evenings.

The full-term fall semester runs from August 23 to Dec. 10, 2021. To get started, students are invited to apply online for the fall semester at www.ptc.edu/apply, or they can contact admissions at 855-682-7094 to set up an appointment.