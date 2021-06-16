Renwick receives 10 years for voluntary manslaughter

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Shunolon Renwick, 25, of 3708 Maybinton Road, Whitmire, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter by Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr.

This sentence came from the October 2019 death of Javoka Jekel Toland, 22.

According to the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, this case was the result of a workplace shooting death involving two feuding employees at Valmont Industries. A representative from the solicitor’s office said that underlying animosity between the two men was rooted in longstanding neighborhood associations.

They further stated that the victim was brandishing a firearm of his own before placing it back into their vehicle — this was the provocation that triggered the defendant’s response to get out of his own car and chase the victim down on foot and shoot the victim eight times with .380 caliber handgun, the representative said.

No weapon was actually found on the victim at the time he was discovered shot to death in the workplace parking lot, according to the representative.

“This was a senseless workplace shooting death involving two feuding employees at one of our valued industries here in Newberry. Both the deceased victim and Renwick armed themselves with pistols at different points in the altercation, and instead of settling their differences like mature men, one is now dead and the other is going to prison,” said Solicitor David Stumbo after the sentencing. “We must continue to stress to our young people that bringing guns to fistfights will never end well for anyone, and that there is a better way.”

Renwick was given credit for 598 days in jail.

