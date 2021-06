NEWBERRY COUNTY — Family Dollar has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening at 726 Kendall Road, Newberry, on Saturday, June 19.

The renovated store will now include $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty essentials, household products and seasonal items.

A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family.