Peak cuts ribbon on new rubbish bins

Attending the ribbon cutting for the new bins were (left to right): Scott Morgan, PalmettoPride enforcement program manager; Sarah Lyles, PalmettoPride executive director; Nicole Meares, PalmettoPride communications and marketing manager; Elyce Lyles, Sadie Lyles, Peak Mayor Moses Rembert, Peak Councilperson Doug Grunwald and Midlands Trail Coordinator Furman Miller. Broad River trestle near Peak, part of the Palmetto Trail.

PEAK — The new trash and recycling receptacles installed near downtown Peak will help keep the entrance to the Palmetto Trail clean.

A ribbon cutting was held June 15 to mark their entry into service.

The new Big Belly trash and recycling cans are the first waste bins of any kind along the Palmetto Trail. The trail is intended to be a ‘pack it in, pack it out’ hiking system, where hikers and those using the trail leave no trace behind. According to Furman Miller, the Midlands trail coordinator, that is not always the case near trail heads and day-use areas. Many times trash gets left behind when there is not a designated place for it.

Ideally, users of the trail should take waste with them, but the bins will help the Peak area stay a bit cleaner when travelers choose not to haul their waste and recycling home.

PalmettoPride provided the grant to fund the purchase of the Big Belly trash and recycling system, which is connected wirelessly to an app that alerts maintenance when the bins need emptying. There is a compaction system that reduces the frequency of emptying, and the cans themselves are durable and animal resistant.

“We certainly want to thank PalmettoPride for the grant and thanks for the partnership with the Palmetto Trail. I am excited on behalf of town council and the Town of Peak and the people of Peak and we simply say ‘happy trails’.” said Mayor Moses Rembert.

“We want people to enjoy outside, and South Carolina’s beautiful, but we want to make sure that they don’t litter, but we need to provide the tools to help control our trash. The carry-in, carry-out is great, but it’s always good to provide trash receptacles that people have access to.” said Sarah Lyles, executive director of PalmettoPride.

The bins are located on a concrete pad across River Street from the Peak Post office, near the Eagle Scout constructed accessible entrance to the Palmetto Trail.

For more information about PalmettoPride and the litter reduction efforts across South Carolina check out their website at palmettopride.org.

