Class participates in Black history tour

NEWBERRY — Newberry College students enrolled in MAY 140 (South Carolina in Black and White) and others around campus participated both virtually and in-person in a Black History Tour of Newberry with Denise Graham of Joy Ride, LLC.

The MAY course lets students learn more about the history and politics of South Carolina, and this tour helped them see a key part of Newberry history, according to Laura Roost, Ph.D.

“Connecting students with the rich history and community of Newberry enhances their learning, and helps them see what makes Newberry a great place. The tour took students from the entrance of Newberry College to key sites in Newberry, including historic business sites, a historic cemetery, the former Gallman High School, the Grant home site, Grant Park and historic homes including the Malcolm Lessene house site, historic churches, and the Frederick Nance Oak Grove home where cabins of the enslaved still stand (much remodeled, of course),” Roose said.

In addition to students online and the course instructors (Roost political science, and Tracy Power, Ph.D., history – virtual), also in attendance were Peggy Barnes Winder, Ph.D., Coach Bryant Blanton (head assistant wrestling coach), Patrick Casey, Ph.D. (music), Harley Moody (MAY 140 student, music education major), and Coach Cy Wainwright (head wrestling coach).