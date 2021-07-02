Weekend fire at West Fraser

NEWBERRY — On Friday at around 10:45 p.m., Friendly Fire Department was dispatched to West Fraser lumber mill on College Street.

According to Chief Daniel Werts, they arrived about four minutes after the call to find heavy smoke at the planer mill side of the plant. Stations 1, 8, and 11 were on the initial tone out, he said.

“As crews began arriving and assessing the extent of the fire, more resources were called. We would like to thank Saint Philips, Bush River, Prosperity, Little Mountain, Newberry City, Newberry Rescue, Newberry EMS, Joanna Ladder Truck, and Lexington County Chapin Ladder 11/ Battalion 1 for all coming together for this collaboration effort to bring the fire under control,” Werts said.

Crews cleared just prior to 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

“As always, we are all looking for volunteers and there are way more duties than fighting fire that you can assist your local fire department with if your interested in being a support person,” he said. “Friday night was an example of the bond this county has with stations working together with the common goal of helping our community. We had between 40-50 firemen and support personnel respond to help in various capacities with this fire. A facility of this size takes all hands on deck and on the same playing field to make it be a success. The mutual aid given by outside county resources also speaks volumes of building working relationships and training together.”

There were no injuries as a result of this fire.

Werts added that West Fraser managers were on scene assisting in any way they needed to help mitigate this scene as quickly as possible.

Newberry City and Bush River also covered a call of a possible house fire while the Friendly Fire Department units were on the West Fraser call.

“Nothing to report on this call as the small fire was out on arrival,” he said.