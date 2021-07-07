Newberry College to announce accreditation level change

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will announce an accreditation level change during a press conference on July 9. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges’ has approved the college to offer graduate degrees.

According to a media briefing sent out by the college, Newberry College currently receives Level III accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. With this level change, Newberry College is approved to offer master’s degrees, in addition to its current bachelor’s programs. This news conference will be held in conjunction with Admitted Students’ Day, when students accepted to Newberry College visit campus.

The press conference will be held on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at Holland Hall Yost Portico.