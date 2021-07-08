Ice Cream Churn-Off is Saturday

NEWBERRY — Are you yearning to do some churning? Then you’re in luck, because the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Ice Cream Churn-Off at the Grow Newberry Farmers Market on Saturday.

“During the COVID-19 shut-down, Liz and I were discussing different activities to incorporate into the GNFM, and we came up with the idea. Since July is National Ice Cream Month — making ice cream is fitting. At a past market, one of the kid’s activities was to make ice cream in a bag. We thought we could expand on that and have folks bring their best recipes of homemade ice cream to the market for a tasters choice,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the chamber.

Long said said they can accommodate 20 participants, and thus far they have about eight people signed up.

The competition will take place between 9 a.m. and noon, the hours of the GNFM. The winner will be decided based on the number of votes at the GNFM. Each participant will bring their churn of ice cream to the market and place it on the table provided.

“We will have taster’s cups and spoons for attendees of the market to taste and judge their favorite flavor,” Long said. “The only cost involved for the participants is what they have in making the churn of ice cream. There is no cost to enter the contest.”

Interested in churning some ice cream? Go to eventbrite.com/e/ice-cream-churn-off-tickets-160013118545 to sign up, or call the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce at 803-276-4274.

If you are interested in tasting the ice cream, just come to the GNFM this Saturday in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry.

