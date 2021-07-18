Community churns out for Ice Cream Churn-Off

Tasting the homemade ice cream was absolutely free to all participants during the Ice Cream Churn-Off on July 10. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Newberry County Chamber Executive Director, Michelle Long and Ice Cream Churn-off winner, Jo Neel. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Mary Alex Kopp with her raspberry ice cream. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sam, Paisley and Alana West made key lime pie ice cream and blueberry lemonade ice cream for the competition. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Chris Metts and Jane Doolittle made peppermint ice cream for the competition. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer George Bowers made Georgia peach ice cream for the competition. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Erica Graham made peach ice cream for the Ice Cream Churn-Off. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Jo Neel (winner) made banana ice cream. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Ice Cream Churn-Off competitors line up for the churn-off. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Community members get ready to taste. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Christina Galardi Henricks gets a sample of ice cream. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The line never slowed down, with many members of the community sampling ice cream. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer City of Newberry Councilperson Jackie Holmes samples homemade ice cream. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Benjamin Siqueiros gets his first sample of ice cream. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Children get excited to sample all the different ice cream flavors. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Mayor Foster Senn samples ice cream with other members of the community. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The community came out in droves during the inaugural Ice Cream Churn-Off, hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce during the Grow Newberry Farmers Market on Saturday, July 10.

There were seven different flavors of ice cream to sample during the event, banana, Georgia peach, peppermint, peach, key lime pie, blueberry lemonade, and raspberry. The line did not slow down during the competition and the winner, via taster’s choice vote, was the banana ice cream, made by Jo Neel.

As the winner of the Ice Cream Churn-Off, Neel was given a golden glittered ice cream scoop trophy — painted by Nancy Burkhart of Earth Safe Finishes — and a $25 gift card to Laila’s Place.

“During the slower time of COVID-19, when there weren’t events going on, we took the time to look at our programs and events and how we could make changes for the better. An Ice Cream Churn-Off was one of the events we thought we could try during the Grow Newberry Farmers Market. July is National Ice Cream month, we have great recipes out there, and who doesn’t enjoy a great homemade ice cream? We thought we would try it and see how it worked out. We were pleasantly surprised at the turnout of not only the ice cream makers, but also in the number of tasters. It’s definitely something we will do again next year,” said Long.

